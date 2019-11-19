Sai Pallavi Rejects Rs 1 Crore Offer? Fans Stunned

Sai Pallavi, who became a household name because of her rocking performance in Fidaa, enjoys a dedicated fan-following due to her bindass nature and charming personality. Now, she is in the limelight for a rather shocking reason. According to reports, a top clothing retailer recently offered her Rs 1 crore for an endorsement that would have propelled her to the big league. However, Sai Pallavi rejected the proposal and made it clear that she is not interested in taking up such offers.

Interestingly, some time ago, the Maari 2 actress had refused to endorse a fairness cream brand despite being offered nearly Rs 2 crore. While explaining the decision, Sai Pallavi had said that one should be proud of his or her skin colour.

"What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice. I do not have any other big needs. I see whether I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or I can say that that standards we have are wrong. This is the Indian colour. We can't go to foreigners and ask them why they're white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. That's their skin colour and this is ours," (sic) she had told a leading website.

On the professional side of things, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Tamil biggie NGK, which underperformed at the box office and failed to impress most moviegoers. The actress, who desperately needs a hit, is working on Virata Parvam 1992, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Rana Daggubati. She will be seen in a new avatar in the eagerly awaited movie, and this has piqued the curiosity. The 27-year-old also has a film with Naga Chaitanya, being referred to as 'Love Story', in her kitty.

