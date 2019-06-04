English
    Sai Pallavi Regrets Doing This Particular Movie? Shocking Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    |

    Sai Pallavi has tasted success in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil film industries. She has been a part of some really memorable movies, which have fetched her a lot of acclaim as well. Yes, she has been a part of flop movies as well but that hasn't affected her popularity much.

    If the reports doing the rounds are to be believed, Sai Pallavi herself has opened up about a wrong decision that she has made in her career so far. Reportedly, it was in a recent interview, while speaking about script selections that the Fidaa actress opened up regarding this.

    The reports doing the rounds reveal that the only wrong decision that she had taken while selecting a script was accepting the role of Thulasi in the Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie Diya/Kaanam. The actress added that back then, she didn't have the maturity that she posseses now. She also added that if she had heard the story now, she would have definitely suggested a few changes.

    Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's most recent release NGK has come out in the theatres now. The Suriya starrer is Sai Pallavi's second major release after the Malayalam movie Athiran. On the other hand, the Telugu film audiences will get to see her next in the upcoming film of Rana Daggubati's, in which she is said to be essaying a very powerful role.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 15:29 [IST]
