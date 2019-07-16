Sai Pallavi REJECTED The Offer To Work With Vijay Deverakonda For This Reason?
Sai Pallavi is one among the very few actresses who is quite choosy about the characters she portrays on screen. What is even more heartening is the fact that, we don't get to see Sai Pallavi in films that don't have anything meaty to offer, for the actress in her. Sai Pallavi's filmography acts as a testimony to this. Even in the past, rumours were rife that she had rejected the chance to work with some of the top heroes and now, a few reports have surfaced that she rejected yet another big offer. Read the article to know the complete details regarding this.
To Pair Up With Vijay Deverakonda?
Vijay Deverakonda is one among the most sensational stars of the present-day Telugu cinema and rumours have come up that, Sai Pallavi rejected the chance to work with him.
In Dear Comrade
According to some of the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, Sai Pallavi was first approached for the Arjun Reddy star's upcoming film Dear Comrade, which has been directed by Bharat Kamma.
The Reason
At the same time, reports also talk about the reason why Sai Pallavi rejected Dear Comrade. According to the report, Sai Pallavi said NO to the film because of the kissing scenes it had.
About Dear Comrade
However, the team hasn't confirmed or spoken about Sai Pallavi having been approached for the film. Dear Comrade features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and the film is gearing up to hit theatres next week.
As far as Sai Pallavi is concerned, she has a big project on her hands. She will be seen essaying the leading lady in Virata Parvam, which features Rana Daggubati in the lead role. The actress is said to be playing a very powerful role in this Venu Udugala movie.