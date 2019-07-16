Sai Pallavi REJECTED The Offer To Work With Vijay Deverakonda For This Reason?

To Pair Up With Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay Deverakonda is one among the most sensational stars of the present-day Telugu cinema and rumours have come up that, Sai Pallavi rejected the chance to work with him.

In Dear Comrade

According to some of the latest reports that have been doing the rounds, Sai Pallavi was first approached for the Arjun Reddy star's upcoming film Dear Comrade, which has been directed by Bharat Kamma.

The Reason

At the same time, reports also talk about the reason why Sai Pallavi rejected Dear Comrade. According to the report, Sai Pallavi said NO to the film because of the kissing scenes it had.

About Dear Comrade

However, the team hasn't confirmed or spoken about Sai Pallavi having been approached for the film. Dear Comrade features Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady and the film is gearing up to hit theatres next week.