Sai Pallavi Reveals That Premam Wasn’t Her First Film; Deets Inside!

Sai Pallavi is an actress who has a huge fan base in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam film industries. She rose to fame with her performance as Malar in the Malayalam movie Premam. Her performance was loved by everyone and it instantly made her a star.

However, Premam wasn't Sai Pallavi's first onscreen appearance. It was in a recent interview with a popular Malayalam magazine that Sai Pallavi herself opened up regarding this. She revealed that she was a part of the Tamil movie Kasthooriman as well, which had released in mid 2000's. The still from the film featuring Sai Pallavi in it could also be found online.

After Kasthooriman, Sai Pallavi was also seen in the Tamil movie Dhaam Dhoom, in which she had appeared in a short role. Nevertheless, it was Premam that made Sai Pallavi a hugely popular figure.

Sai She debuted in the Telugu film industry with the film Fidaa, which turned out to be a runaway success at the box office. Most recently, she was seen in the film Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Next she would be seen in NGK, which is also releasing in Telugu. If reports are to be believed, she has signed one more movie in Telugu in which Rana Daggubati will be seen essaying the lead role.

