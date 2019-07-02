Sai Pallavi Rides A Cycle; A Leaked Picture Of The Actress Goes Viral!

Sai Pallavi walked in to the hearts of millions through her powerful performances in films. After stepping in to the movie world through the Malayalam movie Prema, she later etched her presence in the Telugu industry with Fidaa, a movie which further expanded her fan following.

She has been quite choosy about the projects that she commits and one can be assured of a powerful performance from her in each of her films. Sai Pallavi will be next seen in the film Virata Parvam, which will feature Rana Daggubati in the lead role.

The shoot of the film has already begun and if the reports are to be believed, the first schedule has already been completed. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi and Rana daggubati were a part of this schedule and now, what has gone viral on social media is a leaked picture from the sets of the movie.

In the picture, Sai Pallavi could be seen riding a cycle. Going by the picture, it could be understood that Sai Pallavi will be seen doing the role of a village belle in the film, which is being directed by Venu Udugula.

According to the reports, Virata Parvam is set in the 1990s and earlier, reports had come in that the actress will be seen playing the role of a naxalite in the film. However, no official confirmation has come out regarding this yet. The audiences can be sure of a powerful performance from the much-loved actress. The actress is definitely leaving everyone impressed with the selection of her projects.

Previously, she was seen in the film NGK, which featured Suriya in the lead role. The Selvaraghavan directorial that released on May 31, 2019 had made a simultaneous release in Telugu as well. The actress had received good responses for her performance in the film.

