Sai Pallavi's Meditation Photo Goes Viral, Fans Stunned

Sai Pallavi is arguably one of the most popular young stars in South cinema. The 'Original Premam Girl' is loved by all and sundry due to her bindass nature and mesmerising screen presence. Now, the young miss is in the limelight for a lovely reason. In an exciting development, she shared an awesome photo, which seems to have taken social media by storm. In it, the Fidaa beauty is seen meditating and giving fans some major inspiration.

Here, we take a look at the top Twitter reactions to Sai Pallavi's sensational photo.

Dr. Rajendra Shinde @veerite You didn't respond to any of my tweets but I still admire you for your acting and most importantly your progressive bent of mind. Act in Hindi and Marathi, I am sharing this tweet with great Marathi Stage, movie actor director @prasadoak17, प्रसाद या talented अभिनेत्रीला घ्या

On the professional side of things, the 27-year-old is working on a movie with Naga Chaitanya, being directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, tentatively titled 'Love Story', is likely to hit screens on April 2, 2020. She also has Rana Daggubati's highly ambitious Virata Parvam 1992, which features her in a new avatar, in her kitty.

