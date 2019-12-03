    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sai Pallavi's Meditation Photo Goes Viral, Fans Stunned

      Sai Pallavi is arguably one of the most popular young stars in South cinema. The 'Original Premam Girl' is loved by all and sundry due to her bindass nature and mesmerising screen presence. Now, the young miss is in the limelight for a lovely reason. In an exciting development, she shared an awesome photo, which seems to have taken social media by storm. In it, the Fidaa beauty is seen meditating and giving fans some major inspiration.

      Here, we take a look at the top Twitter reactions to Sai Pallavi's sensational photo.

      Dr. Rajendra Shinde @veerite

      Dr. Rajendra Shinde @veerite

      You didn't respond to any of my tweets but I still admire you for your acting and most importantly your progressive bent of mind. Act in Hindi and Marathi, I am sharing this tweet with great Marathi Stage, movie actor director @prasadoak17, प्रसाद या talented अभिनेत्रीला घ्या

      Sai Pallavi For Life📿🖤:) @ImRajOfficial

      Sai Pallavi For Life📿🖤:) @ImRajOfficial

      Love you love you love you love you love you

      Love you love you love you love you love you

      Love you love you love you love you love you

      Love you love you love you love you love you

      Love you love you love you love you love you

      Love you love you love you

      @Sai_Pallavi92

      Vinodji @AdvVinodji

      Vinodji @AdvVinodji

      One humble suggestion ma'am.Please avoid crossed legs while meditating, praying and while practising anything related to energy. Please be in bare feet in a position contacting earth, placing it in some distance. Otherwise free movement of prana/energy will be blocked. Thank u.

      aariful islam tuhin @aariful_tuhin

      aariful islam tuhin @aariful_tuhin

      Your biggest fan from #Bangladesh lots of love and good wishes to you

      On the professional side of things, the 27-year-old is working on a movie with Naga Chaitanya, being directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film, tentatively titled 'Love Story', is likely to hit screens on April 2, 2020. She also has Rana Daggubati's highly ambitious Virata Parvam 1992, which features her in a new avatar, in her kitty.

      (Social media posts have not been edited)

      Story first published: Tuesday, December 3, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
