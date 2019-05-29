Sai Pallavi Says She Was On The Verge Of Making A Shockingly Bad Mistake; Deets Inside!

Sai Pallavi Explains Her Bold Decision

During a recent interaction with a leading website, Sai Pallavi spoke about rejecting a fairness cream ad and said that that one should be proud of his or her skin colour. She went on to add that earning money is not her main priority as she does not have many 'big needs'.

Her Exact Words

"What am I going to do with the money I get from such an ad? I'll go home and eat three chapatis or rice. I don't have any other big needs. I see whether I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or I can say that the standards we have are wrong. This is the Indian colour. We can't go to foreigners and ask them why they're white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. That's their skin colour and this is ours."

A Confession

Recalling an incident from her past, Sai Pallavi confessed that she too would have used cosmetics had she not acted in Premam which was the first Malayalam film of her career. She went on to add that the movie helped her understand the importance of natural beauty and changed her life.

"If I had not done Premam, I too would have applied 100 creams on my face to remove acne. I haven't done my eyebrows yet," she added.

A Busy Time For Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi was last seen in the Mollywood thriller Athiran, which did well at the box office. At present, she is awaiting the release of NGK. The film, directed by Selvaraghavan/Sri Raghava, has her paired opposite Suriya.