Sai Pallavi Struggling To Make It Big In Tollywood: 3 Reasons Behind Her Downfall

Too Many Restrictions

Unlike some of her contemporaries, Sai Pallavi is not okay with on-screen kissing and unnecessary skin show. While her choices need to be respected, the fact remains that they have gone a long way in hindering her prospects. The lovely lady reportedly lost out on Dear Comrade as she had issues with a lip-lock scene. Similarly, she has also apparently irked a few senior producers by demanding 'strong roles' and turning down big offers.

An Avoidable Controversy

Last year, Sai Pallavi found herself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons when actor Naga Shaurya accused her of being 'unprofessional' and throwing 'tantrums'. Following the the young star's outburst, 'Bhanumathi' said that she felt about the whole thing as she did not know the reason behind him being upset with her. While the controversy eventually died down, the damage had already been done...

The Road Ahead...

Sai Pallavi is working on a movie with Sekhar Kammula, which has her paired opposite Naga Chaitanya. She will also be seen in Virata Parvam 1992, marking first collaboration with Baahubali baddie Rana Daggubati. It remains to be seen if these films help her bounce back in style.