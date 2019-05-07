Sai Pallavi To Take A Very Bold Step For Her Next Movie? Deets Inside!

Sai Pallavi is one among the most talented actresses of the present day South Indian cinema. Apart from being a top performer, she is an astonishing dancer as well. She is very careful about choosing the right movies and expectations are high on Sai Pallavi's next Telugu movie too.

The reports suggest that Sai Pallavi will next be seen in the film titled Virata Parvam 1992. The film, directed by Venu Udugula will feature Rana Daggubati in the lead role. An official announcement in connection with the film is yet to come out.

The speculations that have come up in connection with Sai Pallavi's character in the film claim that the talented actress will be seen in a completely de-glam look in this movie. It is indeed a bold step forward as not many actresses would have dared to take up such roles with a de-glam look at the peak of their career. Definitely, this rightly proves that Sai Pallavi is an actress who values the depth of the character rather than the looks. More importantly, she has been an actress who has given the least importance to make-up in films and her previous roles in films prove that.

The official announcement regarding the film is expected to be made in the days to come. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi's next film to reach the theatres will be NGK, which has Suriya in the lead role.

