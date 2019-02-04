Publicity Stunt? Sakshi Chaudhary Claims She Was Offered Rs 1 Crore For A Night

The lovely Sakshi Chaudhary made her Tollywood debut with the 2013 release Potugadu and grabbed plenty of attention because of her bold nature and stunning looks. While she became a sensation in no time, the young lady could not deliver the goods with her following releases. However, she managed to become a star in her own right because of her red hot videos. Now, Sakshi is in the limelight for a shocking reason. The actress recently claimed that she has received a few 'indecent proposals' because of her videos.

Sakshi went on to add that some folks once offered her Rs 1 Crore for the night. Addressing such individuals, she said that she is 'not for sale'. She also added that no one has the right to look down on her just because she acts in movies.

"How can people ask me such things without any fear? No one should look down on me just because I act in movies. But they all are fool. I am not for sale. Bus dekh kar Kaam Chalao & "Magnet" dekhne first day first show jao," she added.

While this is a shocking revelation, many fans feel that it might be a publicity stunt for her upcoming movie Magnet.

Either way, we we wish Sakshi good luck for her upcoming movies and hope that she finds plenty of success.