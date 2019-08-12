Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019 Winners List: Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde Bag Top Honours!
The awards season is back in Tollywood and the time has come to felicitate the top performers of the year 2019. Sakshi Excellence Awards is one among the popular private film awards of Tollywood and the names of the winners of this year were announced in a star-studded function, which was held in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 10, 2019). Read Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019 Winners List to know more about this.
Best Actor
Ram Charan was adjudged the Best Actor at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019. The actor had impressed everyone with his scintillating performance as Chitti Babu in the Rangasthalam and the fascinating portrayal of the character won him this award.
Best Actress
Popular actress Pooja Hegde won the award for the Best Actress. She won the top honour for her performance in Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the blockbuster movie in which she had essayed the character Aravinda.
Best Movie
Goodachari, which turned out to be one among the most-profitable Telugu movies of 2018, was adjudged the Best Movie of 2018 at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019. The Adivi Sesh starrer was directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.
Best Director
Young filmmaker Nag Ashwin, who directed the highly-acclaimed movie Mahanati, which is the biopic on actress Savitri, was adjudged the Best Director at Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019.
Meanwhile, popular actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, who had essayed a crucial role in the film Rangasthalam, won the award for Best Character Actress. In the film, she had essayed a character named Rangamma and her performance was much noted.
At the same time, veteran Telugu actor Krishnam Raju was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Adivi Sesh, etc., were present in person to attend the big function. Along with them, other prominent celebrities also attended the Sakshi Excellence Awards 2019.