Samantha and Chinmayi Are The Most Affected Due To Rakul Preet Singh's Act?
Samantha Akkineni is one such celebrity who has never shied away from raising her voice for what she feels is right. Similarly, Chinmayi too is another celebrity who has been vocal about her opinions, and her support to the #MeToo campaign had definitely given more power to the movement. However, trolls have been targeting these celebrities of late. Now, it seems like Rakul Preet Singh's act has invited more troubles for these two celebrities of the South Indian film industry. Read the article to know further details regarding this.
Samantha and Chinmayi's Opinion
Sandeep Vanga Reddy's controversial interview has been hogging the headlines since past few days. Samantha Akkineni and Chinmayi were two prominent celebs who had raised voice against the insensitive comments made by the director and their responses on social media had gone viral in no time.
Rakul Preet Singh In Manmadhudu 2
It was at the same time that the teaser of Manmadhudu 2 had come out in the online circuits. Through the teaser, the team introduced Avantika, the character that Rakul Preet Singh portrays in the movie.
A Bold Character?
It seems like Rakul portrays a bold character in the movie and the teaser justifies that. But, some of the social media users have gone too critical about this teaser since it features a couple of sequences in which Rakul Preet Singh unbuttons her shirt and smokes a cigarette.
Why Samantha And Chinmayi?
Samantha and Chinamyi have a connection with Manmadhudu 2. The former will be seen doing a cameo in the movie whereas Chinmayi's husband Rahul Ravindran has helmed this project.
Now, they are being targeted by some of the social media users. The comments that these two celebrities had made including the #DeeplyDisturbing which was put by Samantha earlier have been brought to the fore. They are talking about the bold nature of Manmadhudu 2 and the silence of these two celebrities over the same.