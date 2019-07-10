Samantha and Chinmayi Are The Most Affected Due To Rakul Preet Singh's Act?

Samantha and Chinmayi's Opinion

Sandeep Vanga Reddy's controversial interview has been hogging the headlines since past few days. Samantha Akkineni and Chinmayi were two prominent celebs who had raised voice against the insensitive comments made by the director and their responses on social media had gone viral in no time.

Rakul Preet Singh In Manmadhudu 2

It was at the same time that the teaser of Manmadhudu 2 had come out in the online circuits. Through the teaser, the team introduced Avantika, the character that Rakul Preet Singh portrays in the movie.

A Bold Character?

It seems like Rakul portrays a bold character in the movie and the teaser justifies that. But, some of the social media users have gone too critical about this teaser since it features a couple of sequences in which Rakul Preet Singh unbuttons her shirt and smokes a cigarette.

Why Samantha And Chinmayi?

Samantha and Chinamyi have a connection with Manmadhudu 2. The former will be seen doing a cameo in the movie whereas Chinmayi's husband Rahul Ravindran has helmed this project.