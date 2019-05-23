English
    Samantha Akkineni Cried For A Long Time After Hearing This News? Deets Inside!

    By Manu
    Samantha Akkineni has enjoyed a befitting start to the year 2019. The actress who has been balancing her selection of projects quite wisely and carefully, has impressed her audiences once again. For the Telugu movie buffs, she came up with the film Majili, in which she was paired with her hubby Naga Chaitanya. On the other hand, she impressed with her stellar performance in the Tamil movie Super Deluxe, which had come to the theatres in March. If the reports are to be believed, the popular actress came up with some interesting revelation in a recent interview. Read to know the details regarding this.

    Upon Hearing The News

    According to a report by Cinema Dinamalar, the popular actress cried continuously for close to half an hour, after she got to hear the news regarding the huge success of the film Majili, which released in April.

    She Was Praying

    If the report is to be believed, it has also been revealed that Samantha Akkineni was praying early in the morning at 2:30 AM for close to one and a half hours, for the success of this Naga Chaitanya starrer.

    A Fabulous Success

    The movie has definitely reaped in the desired success at the box office. Majili met with extremely positive reviews and raced ahead at the box office to become one of the most profitable ventures of this summer season.

    Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Combo

    Naga Chaitanya and Samantha form one of the best off-screen and on screen combos. They enjoy a huge fan base and their fans love to see them together. Majili was the third film of ChaySam after the movies Ye Maya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Oh My Baby whereas Naga Chaitanya's next is Venky Mama.

    Read more about: samantha naga chaitanya
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
