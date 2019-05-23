Samantha Akkineni Cried For A Long Time After Hearing This News? Deets Inside!

Upon Hearing The News

According to a report by Cinema Dinamalar, the popular actress cried continuously for close to half an hour, after she got to hear the news regarding the huge success of the film Majili, which released in April.

She Was Praying

If the report is to be believed, it has also been revealed that Samantha Akkineni was praying early in the morning at 2:30 AM for close to one and a half hours, for the success of this Naga Chaitanya starrer.

A Fabulous Success

The movie has definitely reaped in the desired success at the box office. Majili met with extremely positive reviews and raced ahead at the box office to become one of the most profitable ventures of this summer season.

Naga Chaitanya-Samantha Combo

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha form one of the best off-screen and on screen combos. They enjoy a huge fan base and their fans love to see them together. Majili was the third film of ChaySam after the movies Ye Maya Chesave and Autonagar Surya. On the work front, Samantha will be next seen in Oh My Baby whereas Naga Chaitanya's next is Venky Mama.