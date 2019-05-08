Samantha Akkineni Dons A Bikini As She Chills In Style; Photo Inside

Sam Chills Like A Pro!

In an exciting development, a photo from Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's latest vacation is going viral for a rather surprising reason. In it, the lovebirds can be seen chilling out like never before and giving fans major vacation goals. Sam is seen in a bikini while the 'Yuva Samrat' is seen in a bare-chested avatar.

The Background

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of their popular movie Ye Maaya Chesave and fell in love in no time. In 2017, they tied the knot in a grand ceremony and added a new dimension to their relationship. While talking about their love story, Sam had once said that it was a case of love at first sight.

"I fell in love with him the moment I met him on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, and we have been there for each other ever since. Nothing is more real in my life than him right now," she had told a website.

A Good Time For Chay

With Majili, Naga Chaitanya has finally broken his 'flop streak' and proved that he his still a force to be reckoned with. At present, he is working on Venky Mama which has Venkatesh as the parallel lead.

Plenty On Her Plate

On the other hand, Sam currently has Oh Baby! And the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty. She might also team up with Mohanlal for a Malayalam movie.

So, did you like this photo? Comments, please!