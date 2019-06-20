English
    Samantha Akkineni Exposes Tollywood's Dark Secret? Sensational Statement Goes Viral!

    There's no denying that 2019 has been a pretty good year for actress Samantha Akkineni so far. This March, the lovely lady grabbed plenty of attention when she acted opposite Fahadh Faasil in Super Deluxe, which received rave reviews from all corners. Thereafter, the 'Akkineni bahu' delivered a solid performance in Majili that marked her first collaboration with hubby Naga Chaitanya after marriage. Now, Samantha is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    During a recent interview with critic Rajeev Masand, Samantha revealed that she has not been getting many offers post marriage. She added that it indicates that most filmmakers do not know what type of roles to offer her.

    Samantha Akkineni

    "I believe that now I am not getting as many films as I did before marriage, but I think that's more because they really don't know what to do with me anymore in the film,"

    The general feeling is that Sam has indirectly exposed the a dark secret of Tollywood.

    Interestingly, in the same interview, Samantha also spoke about online trolling and said that it no longer affects her.

    "I know there is going to be a troll even before I put a tweet or post a picture. I have gotten so used to what to expect from trolls, that I know exactly what is going to happen," added Samantha.

    Meanwhile, Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Oh Baby, which features her in a quirky new avatar. The film is a remake of Miss Granny and also features Naga Shaurya in the lead. She also has the 96 remake in her kitty. The film backed by Dil, will see her essay the role played by Trisha in the Tamil version. She will also be seen in Manmadhudu 2, which has Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet in the lead.

    So, do you think Sam will lose her 'Queen Bee' status due to marriage? Tell us in the space below.

