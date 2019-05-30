English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni Gets Slut-shamed For Posting This Steamy Photo On Instagram

    By
    |

    Last month, actress Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Majili opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The movie, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, marks Sam's first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya post marriage and this was its biggest highlight. The film's success worked wonders for the Yuva Samrat's career and proved that Sam-Chay is Tollywood's favourite couple.

    With Majili in the past, Samantha Akkineni is in the limelight for a shocking reason. The Akkineni Babu just posted a steamy photo from a recent vacation which created a great deal of buzz on social media.

    Samantha

    Unfortunately, some of her followers did not like her bold avatar and trolled her mercilessly. Some of them even 'slut-shamed' her posting a 'hot' photo despite being a married woman.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 28, 2019 at 8:42am PDT

    Trolling is a big menace and it cannot be accepted under any circumstances. It is high time that people start respecting the privacy of celebs.

    Meanwhile, Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Oh Baby which is a remake of the Korean comedy-drama Miss Granny.

    She will also be seen alongside Sharwanand in the Telugu remake of the Kollywood hit 96 which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Lion actress Trisha. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

    Samantha Akkineni To Reunite With Her Janatha Garage Co-star? Exciting Deets Inside

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Read more about: samantha akkineni
    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue