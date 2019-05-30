Samantha Akkineni Gets Slut-shamed For Posting This Steamy Photo On Instagram

Last month, actress Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Majili opened to a good response at the box office and received rave reviews from the target audience. The movie, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, marks Sam's first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya post marriage and this was its biggest highlight. The film's success worked wonders for the Yuva Samrat's career and proved that Sam-Chay is Tollywood's favourite couple.

With Majili in the past, Samantha Akkineni is in the limelight for a shocking reason. The Akkineni Babu just posted a steamy photo from a recent vacation which created a great deal of buzz on social media.

Unfortunately, some of her followers did not like her bold avatar and trolled her mercilessly. Some of them even 'slut-shamed' her posting a 'hot' photo despite being a married woman.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on May 28, 2019 at 8:42am PDT

Trolling is a big menace and it cannot be accepted under any circumstances. It is high time that people start respecting the privacy of celebs.

Meanwhile, Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Oh Baby which is a remake of the Korean comedy-drama Miss Granny.

She will also be seen alongside Sharwanand in the Telugu remake of the Kollywood hit 96 which starred Vijay Sethupathi and Lion actress Trisha. All in all, her fans have plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

