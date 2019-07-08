Samantha Akkineni Gets Trolled For Attacking Sandeep Vanga Post His Viral Interview; Hits Back

'Deeply Disturbed'

In her short but effective post, the Mersal star said that she was 'deeply disturbed' by his remarks and made it clear that his views are unacceptable.

Blast From The Past

Interestingly, Sam was of the first stars to praise Arjun Reddy. In her post, she had called it an 'outstanding' film.

"ArjunReddy is the most original movie I have watched in a long time. The golden days of TFI are upon us. Team #ArjunReddy OUTSTANDING," she had added.

When her old tweet went viral, fans started trolling her and accused her of being a 'hypocrite'.

Sam's Reply

Amidst the backlash, Sam made it clear that she liked Arjun Reddy but was against the terrible way in which Sandeep had 'normalised' violence in his interview. She added the loving someone does not mean 'slapping people around'.

"Liking the film .. and disagreeing with a comment are two different things . I loved the story of one ‘Arjun Reddy' .. not the generalisation that love means having the liberty of slapping people around."

The Road Ahead...

With the controversy in full swing, Sandeep Vanga is set to turn his attention to his next movie, which is touted to be a 'violent' affair. On the other hand, Samantha is currently in the limelight because of her latest release Oh Baby, which is doing well at the box office. She will next be seen in the Telugu remake of 96.