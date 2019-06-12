Samantha Akkineni Had Once Decided To Quit Movies Because Of This Shocking Reason
The bubbly and charming Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most popular and successful divas in the Telugu film industry today. A solid performer, the 'Akkineni Bahu' has won the love of countless fans due to her innocent looks, bindass personality and chirpy nature. During her chequered career, the Janatha Garage beauty has worked alongside some of the most bankable names in the industry and this has helped her prove that she is a top star in the truest sense.
A few years ago, during a chat with a leading website, Samantha had spoken about her professional goals and made a few big revelations.
Sam Thought About Quitting Movies
While speaking about her professional struggles, she said that she had once decided to quit movies if she did not get meaningful roles. She added that she would never do any film where she did not have a proper role.
Her Exact Words
"Post 2014, I had made a promise to myself that if I wasn't going to get good roles I would just quit. That's a promise I intend on keeping. I won't do any more films where I am required to do five songs and the scenes leading upto those songs. So a standard answer you'll get from me on how's my role is that it will be good."
A Revelation
Talking about the failure of her initial Tamil films, Sam said that it did not affect her as she did not get much time to think about it.
"My first film was a Telugu release, Ye Maya Chesave, was a hit so I didn't have much time to think about the failure. If that hadn't happened, I'm sure there'd have been a lot of crying," she added.
A Good Year So Far
The year 2019 has been a terrific one for Sam so far. She started off the year with Super Deluxe, which received good reviews from critics and movie buffs alike. Thereafter, she was seen in Majili, which fared well at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience.
Busy Time Ahead
At present, she has O Baby, a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.
Samantha Akkineni Cried For A Long Time After Hearing This News? Deets Inside!