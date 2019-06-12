Samantha Akkineni Had Once Decided To Quit Movies Because Of This Shocking Reason

Sam Thought About Quitting Movies

While speaking about her professional struggles, she said that she had once decided to quit movies if she did not get meaningful roles. She added that she would never do any film where she did not have a proper role.

Her Exact Words

"Post 2014, I had made a promise to myself that if I wasn't going to get good roles I would just quit. That's a promise I intend on keeping. I won't do any more films where I am required to do five songs and the scenes leading upto those songs. So a standard answer you'll get from me on how's my role is that it will be good."

A Revelation

Talking about the failure of her initial Tamil films, Sam said that it did not affect her as she did not get much time to think about it.

"My first film was a Telugu release, Ye Maya Chesave, was a hit so I didn't have much time to think about the failure. If that hadn't happened, I'm sure there'd have been a lot of crying," she added.

A Good Year So Far

The year 2019 has been a terrific one for Sam so far. She started off the year with Super Deluxe, which received good reviews from critics and movie buffs alike. Thereafter, she was seen in Majili, which fared well at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience.

Busy Time Ahead

At present, she has O Baby, a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.