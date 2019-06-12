English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni Had Once Decided To Quit Movies Because Of This Shocking Reason

    By
    |

    The bubbly and charming Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most popular and successful divas in the Telugu film industry today. A solid performer, the 'Akkineni Bahu' has won the love of countless fans due to her innocent looks, bindass personality and chirpy nature. During her chequered career, the Janatha Garage beauty has worked alongside some of the most bankable names in the industry and this has helped her prove that she is a top star in the truest sense.

    A few years ago, during a chat with a leading website, Samantha had spoken about her professional goals and made a few big revelations.

    Sam Thought About Quitting Movies

    While speaking about her professional struggles, she said that she had once decided to quit movies if she did not get meaningful roles. She added that she would never do any film where she did not have a proper role.

    Her Exact Words

    "Post 2014, I had made a promise to myself that if I wasn't going to get good roles I would just quit. That's a promise I intend on keeping. I won't do any more films where I am required to do five songs and the scenes leading upto those songs. So a standard answer you'll get from me on how's my role is that it will be good."

    A Revelation

    Talking about the failure of her initial Tamil films, Sam said that it did not affect her as she did not get much time to think about it.

    "My first film was a Telugu release, Ye Maya Chesave, was a hit so I didn't have much time to think about the failure. If that hadn't happened, I'm sure there'd have been a lot of crying," she added.

    A Good Year So Far

    The year 2019 has been a terrific one for Sam so far. She started off the year with Super Deluxe, which received good reviews from critics and movie buffs alike. Thereafter, she was seen in Majili, which fared well at the box office and received good reviews from the target audience.

    Busy Time Ahead

    At present, she has O Baby, a remake of the Korean hit Miss Granny, and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.

    Samantha Akkineni Cried For A Long Time After Hearing This News? Deets Inside!

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Read more about: samantha akkineni
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue