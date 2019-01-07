English
 Samantha Akkineni And Naga Chaitanya Give Us Couple Goals With Their PDA On A Vacation; View Pic

By
    Are you a fan of the much-loved Samantha Akkineni? If yes then gear up to rejoice as we have some awesome news in store for you. In an exciting development, the bubbly beauty just took to the social media and shared an adorable photo with her followers. In it, Sam can be seen chilling with her hubby Naga Chaitanya during a vacation. The two look happy together and seem to be enjoying each other's company to the fullest. There PDA is too sweet and it is bound to give us some couple goals.

    Samantha and Naga Chaitanya had tied the knot in October 2017 and started a new chapter in life. The wedding was a star-studded affair and it was attended by the families closest friends. Prior to the wedding, the Rangasthalam actress had revealed that she fell in love with Chay the minute she saw him. They are indeed regarded as the power couple of Tollywood.

    Samantha Akkineni

    On a related note, 2018 was a good year for Samantha. She tasted success with films such as Rangasthalam, Irumbu Thirai and U Turn and continued her reign. On the other hand, the year proved to be a bad one for Chay. His big releases Shailaja Reddy Alludu and Savyasachi bombed at the box office and failed to impress the critics.

    At present, the two are working on Majili which is their first film together after marriage.

    Story first published: Monday, January 7, 2019, 17:31 [IST]
