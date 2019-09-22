Samantha Akkineni Opens Up About Her Relationship With Naga Chaitanya’s First Wife

Samantha Akkineni, the reigning 'Queen Bee' of Telugu cinema, recently appeared on Lakshmi Manchu's chat show 'Feet Up With The Stars' and made a few naughty revelations about her personal life. Answering a question about hubby Naga Chaitanya, she said that he considers his pillow to be his 'first wife', which tickled the funny bone. She added that the pillow comes between her and Chay when she tries kissing her husband and this created a great deal of buzz on social media.

"Pillow is the first wife to Chaitanya, Even if I have to kiss, the pillow is always between us. And now it's enough, I guess I have said a lot of things," (sic) said Samantha.

During the course of the conversation, Lakshmi Manchu revealed that Samantha and Chay were in a live-in relationship before tying the knot, which left the Mersal beauty red-faced.

"You are making me say everything now, I know you were in a live-in relationship before marriage, now let me put it this way, what are the 3 things different in your bedroom from when you were single to being with a man," (sic) said Lakshmi.

In case you, did not know, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya fell in love on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, becoming the talk of the town in no time. The two tied the knot in October 2017, adding a new dimension to their relationship.

Coming back to the present, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were last seen together in Majili, which become a runaway hit at the box office. The two might team up for another film soon.

Meanwhile, Samantha is working on the Telugu remake of 96, rumoured to be titled 'Janaki Devi'. The film, produced by Dil Raju, has her paired opposite Sharwanand.

Othe the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Venky Mama, featuring 'Victory' Venkatesh as the parallel lead.