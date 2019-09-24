Samantha Akkineni Picks Dancing With Jr NTR As The Toughest Moment!

Samantha Akkineni's recent interview with Lakshmi Manchu has garnered the attention of her fans and the actress is at her candid best in this conversation. Interestingly, in the chat, she comments on Jr NTR's dance, which once again affirms the fact that he is one of the best dancers around. When Samantha Akkineni was quizzed about the toughest moments in her acting career, she cited dancing with Jr NTR as one of them.

Interestingly, Samantha Akkineni pointed out that Jr NTR is always at ease for the dance sequences and does them pretty easily. She mentioned that he simply comes and does the steps while she spends a lot of time practising for the same. "There were two-three songs with Jr NTR. It was hard for me to practise them. All my make-up and hairdo got messed up. I was drenched in my sweat," she stated during the conversation. Interestingly, the Oh Baby star also added that when it comes to dancing sequences, her facial expressions change completely.

Well, Tollywood is blessed with some brilliant dancers and Jr NTR ranks among the best. It is always astonishing to see this man doing even the toughest of moves with absolute ease. All his movies feature special dance numbers in them. Jr NTR is a trained Kuchipudi dancer and his expertise in classical dance is quite known to all.

For the uninitiated, Samantha Akkineni and Jr NTR have worked in a good number of movies. At first, they had teamed up for Brindavanam, a romantic entertainer that also featured Kajal Aggarwal as a parallel lead. The film, which released in 2010, was directed by Vamshi Paidippilly and had emerged as a critical and commercial success. Later, they teamed up in movies like Ramayya Vasthavayya, Rabhasa and Janatha Garage.