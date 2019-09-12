Samantha Akkineni Posts Stunning Photo: Trolls And Akkineni Fans Get Into Ugly Fight

Samantha Akkineni, the resident 'Queen Bee' of Telugu cinema, recently posted a stunning photograph on Instagram in which she is seen striking a graceful pose in a car and turning up the heat. As expected, the snap created a great of buzz on social media with fans and detractors engaging in a war of words. While Akkineni fans praised Sam, trolls called her an 'ugly woman'. One troll even accused her of being 'jealous' of Keerthy Suresh, who recently won the National award for 'Best Actress' for her performance in Mahanati, and this ruffled a few feathers.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Oh Baby, which did well at the box office. She currently has the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty. The film, produced by Dil Raju, has her paired opposite Sharwanand. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha had received rave reviews for their crackling chemistry in 96 and this means that fans are likely to have high expectations from Sam and Sharwa as well.

Meanwhile, the buzz is that Samantha will soon be taking a break from films as she pregnant with her first child. Some sources claim that she has asked producers to stop offering her movies, which suggests that she might indeed be in the family way. One is likely to get clarity on this in the days to come.

