Samantha Akkineni's Remuneration For This Movie Will Leave Everyone Shocked?

Samantha Akkineni is an actress who has the ability to carry a movie on her own shoulders. Most of her recent movies enjoyed favourable results at the box office and the actress has some really interesting projects too in the pipeline.

As everyone knows, Samantha Akkineni will be a part of the upcoming movie Manmadhudu 2, starring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. If the reports are to be believed, she will be seen doing a 5 minute cameo in this film.

Now, a few unconfirmed reports have come up regarding the remuneration of Samantha Akkineni for this film. A report by Gulte.com has in it that Samantha Akkineni is being a paid a whopping amount of Rs 35 lakh for her cameo role in the movie. At the same time, the report has also given away that Keerthy Suresh, who is expected to be seen in the movie for around 20 minutes, is being paid an amount of Rs 20 lakh.

However, no official confirmation has come up regarding any of these yet. Manmadhudu 2 is being directed by Rahul ravindran and the shoot of this film is currently progressing. On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni's next film Oh My Baby is expected to release in the theatres soon.

