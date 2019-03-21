Samantha Akkineni's Bold Comments About Kissing Scenes Garner Attention!

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya, the real-life couple would be seen romancing on screen for the first time after marriage, in the upcoming movie Majili. The lead pair is the biggest USP of this movie. The promos and songs of the film are out in the online circuits.

Along with Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkinenin, Majili also has the presence of actress Divyansha Kaushik. The film also has a liplock scene between Naga Chaitanya and Divyansha Kaushik, which has garnered the attention of the moviegoers.

Fans of ChaySam have been eager to know about Samantha Akkineni's opinion on such scenes involving her husband. Reportedly, Samantha opened up about the same in a recent interview. "People have to understand that Chay and me have an amazing relationship, amazing friendship and an amazing marriage. There is a line between what is acting and what is real. For me, a kiss or hug is the same thing when I'm acting. That's something I really want to tell the fans that it's the same rule for both of us. I'm married and he's married too. The differences don't make sense.", she was quoted as saying by India Today. Reportedly, she also added that her kissing scene with Ram Charan in Rangasthalam was blown out of proportions. Well, these are indeed sensible comments coming out from an equally sensible actress.

Majili is expected to hit the theatres on April 5, 2019. There are huge expectations on this movie which has a big hit written all over it.