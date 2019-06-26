Samantha Akkineni's Elegant New Photos Will Make You Believe That She Is A Fairy

Elegance Personified

In an exciting development, a few photos from Samantha's latest photoshoot are going viral and turning up the heat. In this classy click, the Mersal beauty is seen redefining the meaning of elegance with a stunning pose. Her coy expressions gel well with her new avatar and up its recall value big time.

Stunning!

Here is another stunning photo of the charming lady. She sure knows how to steal the show and make men go weak in the knees.

Best Of Both Worlds

Sam's subdued smile and confident body language are the big highlights of this golden photo and add a new dimension to it. Samantha truly is the perfect blend of hotness and cuteness.

On The Work Front

Samantha is currently awaiting the release of Oh! Baby. The film, a remake of the Korean comedy Miss Granny, features the bubbly beauty in a lively avatar. Samantha also has the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty. In it, she will be playing the role essayed by Trisha in the original version.

A Crucial Time For Sam!

Meanwhile, Samantha recently said that she has not been getting many offers post marriage and exposed the dark side of Tollywood.

"I believe that now I am not getting as many films as I did before marriage, but I think that's more because they really don't know what to do with me anymore in the film," she had said.

Let us hope that Samantha's future projects do well and open new avenues for her.