Samantha Akkineni's Sensational Photo Leads To Ugly War On Social Media
This March, actress Samantha Akkineni gave strong proof of her acting abilities when Super Deluxe received rave reviews from critics and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, featured a rocking performance from Sam, which proved to be its highlight. Post Super Deluxe, she impressed fans with her performance in Majili, which marked her first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after marriage. Now, the Akkineni Babu is in the limelight for a shocking reason.
They don’t understand us ..We do this because it makes us feel good .. I don’t cardio #weighttrainingwomen #squatheavy #womenwithpower
Sam recently posted a photo from a gym session which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. While trolls attacked her with sexist remarks, fans came out in her support.
awesomeraj111
Your doing work out just for showoff srireddy is more beautiful than you 🤪
Indian_photography_page
All celebs do workout. Not only you! No need to show up them on social media. This shows you are overrated so called actress
mayassss
she can do what she wants. She doesnt need suggestions. Our job is just to appreciate her talent and work as an actress. We dont need to give opinions on everything lol... chill!
havina_divya
it depends on the way v c the things.u can c the confidence and strength that she had rather than her clothes and there is nothing wrong in wearing those kind of dresses.Its gym wear.Even boys wear sleeveless it doesnt mean they wear dirty clothes.c the positive that she is carrying out!
shivathevar1818
Heaters stop commenting and specially who never been to gym she is amazing as always lots of love keep the work going @samantharuthprabhuoffl
ramadevaki
Wowww Girl Power💪👌👌..Keep Going Angel,,Dont even care about those unworthy negative moments
