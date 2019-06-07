English
    Samantha Akkineni's Sensational Photo Leads To Ugly War On Social Media

    This March, actress Samantha Akkineni gave strong proof of her acting abilities when Super Deluxe received rave reviews from critics and clicked with the target audience. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, featured a rocking performance from Sam, which proved to be its highlight. Post Super Deluxe, she impressed fans with her performance in Majili, which marked her first collaboration with Naga Chaitanya after marriage. Now, the Akkineni Babu is in the limelight for a shocking reason.

    View this post on Instagram

    They don’t understand us ..We do this because it makes us feel good .. I don’t cardio #weighttrainingwomen #squatheavy #womenwithpower

    A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Jun 6, 2019 at 12:24am PDT

    Sam recently posted a photo from a gym session which created a great deal of buzz amongst fans. While trolls attacked her with sexist remarks, fans came out in her support.

    awesomeraj111

    Your doing work out just for showoff srireddy is more beautiful than you 🤪

    Indian_photography_page

    All celebs do workout. Not only you! No need to show up them on social media. This shows you are overrated so called actress

    mayassss

    she can do what she wants. She doesnt need suggestions. Our job is just to appreciate her talent and work as an actress. We dont need to give opinions on everything lol... chill!

    havina_divya

    it depends on the way v c the things.u can c the confidence and strength that she had rather than her clothes and there is nothing wrong in wearing those kind of dresses.Its gym wear.Even boys wear sleeveless it doesnt mean they wear dirty clothes.c the positive that she is carrying out!

    shivathevar1818

    Heaters stop commenting and specially who never been to gym she is amazing as always lots of love keep the work going @samantharuthprabhuoffl

    ramadevaki

    Wowww Girl Power💪👌👌..Keep Going Angel,,Dont even care about those unworthy negative moments

    samantha akkineni
    Friday, June 7, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
