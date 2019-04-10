Samantha Akkineni's Viral Tweet About A TDP Candidate Upsets Fans

Venkey Janasena @ursvenkey

Don't involve in these things or support openly. Your career will be at risk if you do so.. Majority people ki idhi nachakapovachu mimmalni reject cheyochu

Kajal Aggarwal Cafe @KajalfanRavi

You should support people not bcoz they are your frds or relatives..!! Whether they will do good to society is what you have to consider.

Bhaskar Vaka @vakabhaskar480

Ha ha , If he is a good person then def he will win .I am a big fan of you but i will not follow you here i have my own thoughts .

Karthik Reddy @kaarthiikk

I hate u for this and I will stop following u now. Have a great life and i will unfollow u on Every social media platform. Thank u for every movie and I wintch ur movies from now. U lost a fan. I never expected this from u. How can u ask to vote for cycle. Good bye sam.

Akhil @akhil_j1111

You know that you'll be involved in political trolls from now onwards yet you support an individual bcoz u believe that he's a good person. My respect has increased towards you ma'am

@2S @ss143143_

is collections of #majili gonna effect because of the sam support to tdp. she just became enemy to powerstar fans and ysrp party members. enduku sam ee risky things. little worried

On the professional side of things, Samantha was last seen in Majili, which released on Friday (April 5, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. At present, she has O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave and Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.