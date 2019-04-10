English
    Samantha Akkineni's Viral Tweet About A TDP Candidate Upsets Fans

    By
    |

    Actress Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sought-after divas in the Telugu film industry today. A powerhouse performer, Sam has won the love of numerous fans due to her stunning looks, charming personality and bindass nature. During her fairly eventful career, the Brahmotsavam beauty has worked alongside some of the biggest names in the industry and this has helped her prove that she belongs to the 'big league'. Now, the Akkineni bahu is in the news for a surprising reason.

    Samantha recently urged voters to support the Telugu Desam Party candidate Satya Prasad in the upcoming elections which grabbed plenty of attention. She also made it clear that she is supporting him as she shares a good rapport with his family.

    Surprisingly, Sam's comments led to a heated discussion between her fans with most of them criticising her for taking a political stand.

    Venkey Janasena @ursvenkey

    Don't involve in these things or support openly. Your career will be at risk if you do so.. Majority people ki idhi nachakapovachu mimmalni reject cheyochu

    Kajal Aggarwal Cafe @KajalfanRavi

    You should support people not bcoz they are your frds or relatives..!! Whether they will do good to society is what you have to consider.

    Bhaskar Vaka @vakabhaskar480

    Ha ha , If he is a good person then def he will win .I am a big fan of you but i will not follow you here i have my own thoughts .

    Karthik Reddy @kaarthiikk

    I hate u for this and I will stop following u now. Have a great life and i will unfollow u on Every social media platform. Thank u for every movie and I wintch ur movies from now. U lost a fan. I never expected this from u. How can u ask to vote for cycle. Good bye sam.

    Akhil @akhil_j1111

    You know that you'll be involved in political trolls from now onwards yet you support an individual bcoz u believe that he's a good person. My respect has increased towards you ma'am

    @2S @ss143143_

    is collections of #majili gonna effect because of the sam support to tdp. she just became enemy to powerstar fans and ysrp party members. enduku sam ee risky things. little worried

    On the professional side of things, Samantha was last seen in Majili, which released on Friday (April 5, 2019) and opened to a good response at the box office. At present, she has O Baby! Yentha Sakkagunnave and Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty.

