Samantha Akkineni Says A 'NO' To This Movie Due To The Glamour Quotient?

Samantha Akkineni has proved her ability as one among those very few actresses who could pull-off performance-oriented roles with utmost ease. Her performances in recent movies like Rangasthalam and U-turn add to her credibility as a stellar performer.

Various reports had surfaced that Samantha Akkineni might be seen playing the leading lady in RX 100 fame Ajay Bhupathi's next film starring Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead role. The movie has reportedly been titled as Mahasamudram and its story is said to be set against a mafia backdrop. Now, speculations are rife that the U-turn actress has rejected the movie due to various reasons.

If reports are to be believed, Samantha said a 'No' to the film due to the various reasons It is being said that the role was high on glamour quotient and hence, the actress has rejected the offer. It is also being speculated that Samantha rejected the movie despite offering double the remuneration for the role of the leading lady.

Samatha's next film to grace the theatres is Majili, which has been slated for a release in April 2019. The film will see her sharing the screen space with her hubby Naga Chaitanya. Reports also claim that she has been roped in for the next directorial venture of Nandini Reddy.

(Source: Tollywood.net)