    Samantha Akkineni Shares Bold Photo, Gets Trolled For ‘Insulting’ Indian Culture

    By
    |

    Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the biggest and most bankable stars in South cinema today. The young lady enjoys a strong fan following because of her sweet nature and charming personality. Now, here is some surprising news for the 'Sam Army'. The U Turn beauty just posted a stunning photo from her Spain vacation and set social media on fire. Surprisingly, trolls objected to her glamorous avatar and attacked her for 'insulting Indian culture'. Following this, her fans came to her rescue, which resulted in an ugly war of words.

    Samantha Akkineni Shares A Bold Photo, Gets Trolled For Insulting Indian Culture
    girijasri_423

    girijasri_423

    Wt the hell.. show off..pic shows how the indian culture gone with great personalities#beingamarriedwoman

    dasarisiva63

    dasarisiva63

    is this samtha..who acted in em maya chesave...?🤔

    srinath0902

    srinath0902

    I totally respect her choice of dress no matter what. "Vippukuni thiragadam" ane mindset marchuko Mundu!😒 She can wear whatever she's comfortable in! She doesn't have to give a fuck about your opinions lol!

    bhagat_munira

    bhagat_munira

    I love everything about you.. You are indeed my style icon and I love how you have shaped and carved your health fitness body and mind. More power to you @samantharuthprabhuoffl . Hope to meet you one day in person.

    shilpa_ande

    shilpa_ande

    She have to learn from her mother in law...not sure what is she trying to prove by posting such pics

    On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Oh Baby that hit screens July 5, 2019, and opened to a good response at the box office. She also made a guest appearance in Manmadhudu 2, which bombed at the ticket window. She will next be seen opposite Sharwanand in the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's romantic-drama 96.

    The buzz is that Samantha is not ready to sign any new projects in the near future as she is pregnant with her first child. One is likely to get clarity on this in the days to come.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

