Samantha Akkineni Shares Lovely Family Picture On Diwali; Fans In Awe!

Recently, fans and followers of Samantha Akkineni on Instagram were left in awe of a picture that the actress had shared on her social media. On Diwali eve, Samantha Akkineni shared a perfect family click featuring the entire Akkineni family in it. In the photo, Samantha could be seen along with her hubby Naga Chaitanya and they are accompanied by Naga Chaitanya, Amala Akkineni and Akhil Akkineni, and thus making it a perfect frame.

On behalf of the entire family, she conveyed Diwali wishes to everyone. Along with the wishes, Samantha Akkineni penned down a few lines, which has won everyone's hearts. "Our family, our health , our friends and the grace of God that never ends.. blessed. Thankful for the life I chose and the life that chose me 🙏 Happy Diwali❤️ from our family to yours," she wrote on Instagram.🤗

Well, the picture has gone viral in no time and has already received a good number of likes on Instagram. The comment box is getting filled and fans are going gaga over the photo.

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni has had a fabulous 2019 so far with the actress scoring two back-to-back hits. Majili, which also starred Naga Chaitanya in it turned out to be a super hit and it was followed by Oh Baby!, in which she essayed the lead role. This film too tasted humongous success at the box office.

Next in the line is the Telugu remake of 96, in which she will reprise the character done by Trisha in the original. The shoot of the film was completed recently and the actress had taken to her social media pages to write a few words about the film.