Samantha Akkineni Skipped ANR National Awards 2019 Due To This Reason?

Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most popular and talented self-made stars in Telugu cinema today and enjoys a strong following due to a variety of reasons. Recently, the stylish diva found herself in a difficult situation when Akkkineni fans said that they were not happy with her for skipping the ANR National Awards 2019, held on November 19, 2019. Now, the real reason behind her absence from the function has been revealed. According to a leading website, the U Turn beauty failed to attend the event because of her professional commitments.

As per inside sources, Samantha is busy shooting for her maiden web series 'The Family Man Season 2' in London, which made it impossible for her to return to India for the ANR National Awards 2019. The buzz is, she'll be in the lovely city for a few more days.

In case you didn't know, the ANR National Awards were instituted by the Akkineni family in 2006 to celebrate Akkineni Nageshwara Rao's legacy. This year, Bollywood actress Rekha and the late Sridevi were honoured during the special event while Chiranjeevi served as the chief guest.

Coming back to Samantha, she will be seen playing a terrorist in The Family Man Season 2. The young miss is working on her accent and perfecting Hyderabadi slang. The general feeling is that the show has the potential to establish her as a pan-India star.

On the film front, Sam was last seen in Oh Baby, which did well at the box office. She also has the Telugu remake of the Kollywood hit 96 in her kitty. The film, featuring her in the role played by Trisha in the original version, has her paired opposite Sharwanand. The grapevine suggests that it'll hit screens on February 14, 2020. Industry insiders feel it is a crucial release for the 'Akkineni Bahu'.

