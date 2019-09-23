Samantha Akkineni Strikes A Classy Pose, Sets Social Media On Fire

Actress Samantha Akkineni, a self-made star, is beyond any doubt, one of the most respected names in Tollywood. The bubbly beauty, who became a sensation with her debut film Ye Maaya Chesave, enjoys a strong fan following due to her good looks and impressive screen presence. Now, here is some good news for Sam fans. In an exciting development, the 'Akkineni Bahu' recently shared a lovely photo, becoming the talk of the town in no time. In the priceless click, she is seen in a classy and elegant new avatar that is bound to make fans go weak in the knees. Her relaxed body language gels with her look, and adds a new dimension to it.

Samantha is one of the most followed stars on Instagram, which bears testimony to her popularity. Her latest awesome photo is bound to help her consolidate her position as the undisputed queen of social media.

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in the commercially successful Oh Baby, which impressed all and sundry. The film, a remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny, featured her in a bubbly avatar, which clicked with movie buffs.

While talking about Oh Baby, Samantha had said that she had a terrific time shooting for the film with an 'efficient' team.

"We were a small but efficient team. Producer Sunita Tati, director Nandini, executive producer Divya, production designer Jayashree and Niharika who does the marketing... we all took it one day at a time and pulled it off," (sic) Samantha had told a daily.

Samantha will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Telugu remake of 96, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand. The film, backed by ace distributor Dil Raju, is slated to arrive in theatres later this year. She is likely to take a break from movies after its release as she is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

