Samantha Akkineni To Be Seen In A Cameo In Venky Mama?

Samantha Akkineni has had a stupendous 2019 so far with the actress giving back-to-back hits. Both Majili and Oh Baby entered the hit charts and audiences loved her performances in these highly appreciated films. Now, online circuits are abuzz about her next appearance on the big screen. Rumour has it that Samantha might be seen in a cameo in Venky Mama, the much-awaited movie, which is all set to hit theatres on December 13, 2019.

Hearsay is that Samantha Akkineni had recently short for her portions in Venky Mama. However, the team hasn't come up with any official update regarding this. Earlier, the actress was seen doing a cameo in Manmadhudu 2, which had hit theatres in August 2019.

Samantha Akkineni's first release of the year was Majili and the film featured Naga Chaitanya as the lead hero. The movie was a tremendous success at the box office and went on to etch its name in the list of the big hits of the year, so far.

Now, ever since the rumours regarding Samantha Akkineni's cameo in Venky Mama broke out, fans are eager to know whether Samantha and Naga Chaitanya will be seen sharing screen space in this upcoming film as well. It would be great to see the real-life couple on the big screen yet again.

Venky Mama features Venkatesh and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles and there are huge expectations on this movie, which is expected to be a complete family entertainer. Most recently, the makers of the film had unveiled the trailer of the movie, which was well-accepted by the audiences. Raashi Khanna and Payal Rajput are the leading ladies in this film. Importantly, the flick is releasing on Venkatesh's birthday, which has also left fans pretty excited.

