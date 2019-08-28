Samantha Akkineni To The Rescue Of Nagarjuna's Production House?

Nagarjuna tasted yet another failure at the box office with Manmadhudu 2, which was one of the most-hyped movies of recent times, making no major mark. The movie was co-produced under Nagarjuna's home banner and its failure at the box office has shocked the team. Meanwhile, a few reports that have come reveal that Samantha might come to Nagarjuna's rescue as well as his home production banner, by starring in their next film.

If the rumours are anything to go by, Nagarjuna is planning to produce a film with Samantha Akkineni as the leading lady. Samantha is one of the most bankable actresses of the Telugu film industry and her career has been on a high with back-to-back hits in her kitty. She enjoys a huge fan base and is one such actress capable of carrying a film on her shoulders. Her most recent release Oh Baby, which was well-appreciated by audiences, had emerged as a huge commercial success.

Rumours suggest that the upcoming production venture of Nagarjuna will feature the actor/producer, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles. Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are on a vacation and rumours suggest that the official announcement regarding the film will be made once they come back to India.

Interestingly, Majili that was Samantha's first major release of 2019, emerged as a super success at the box office. The film provided the much-needed hit to Naga Chaitanya, who had faced back-to-back failures at the box office before the release of Majili. Now, it needs to be seen whether Samantha will be able to rescue Nagarjuna's production banner or not.

Nevertheless, Samantha has not made any announcement regarding her next film yet. It is being believed that the film for the home banner will be her next acting venture. Let us wait and see to know more.