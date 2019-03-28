English
    Samantha Akkineni To Do A Very Interesting & Daring Role In Her Next Movie?

    By Manu
    Samantha Akkineni is one of the most sensible actresses of the Telugu film industry and she has often stunned us with her selection of movies. After Rangasthalam and U-Turn, the talented actress will next be seen in Majili, co-starring Naga Chaitanya.

    Along with Majili, Samantha also has another very interesting project on hands. She has reportedly signed her next film to be directed by Nandini Reddy and if the reports are to be believed, she would be seen essaying a very interesting and daring role in her next film.

    According to the reports, Samantha Akkineni would be seen playing actor Rao Ramesh's mother in this upcoming Telugu flick. But later, the film reportedly undergoes a shift when she morphs into another character.

    It definitely seems like an interesting plot as well as the character. If the reports are anything to go by, Samantha Akkineni has indeed chosen a daring role and she must be applauded for taking such characters, which would explore her acting prowess more.

    This yet-to-be titled film features Rao Ramesh and Rajendra Prasad in equally important roles. Along with them, Jagapathi Babu will also be seen essaying a crucial role in this upcoming Samantha starrer.

    Meanwhile, Majili is gearing up to make a big release. The film will be releasing in the theatres on April 5, 2019.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 17:52 [IST]
