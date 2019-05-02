English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni To Reunite With Her Janatha Garage Co-star? Exciting Deets Inside

    By
    |

    Last month, Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Majili opened to a good response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, saw her act opposite hubby Naga Chaitanya and this proved to be its biggest highlight. Now, here is some big news for Sam's die-hard fans. According to reports, the bubbly beauty might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Malayalam star Mohanlal in his movie with Siddique which is likely to go on floors later this year.

    If Sam manages to bag the offer, it might help her continue her dream run while adding a new dimension to her career. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days. Interestingly, the 'Akkineni Bahu' and Mohanlal had previously worked together in Janatha Garage which was a huge hit.

    Samantha Akkin

    Meanwhile, Samantha currently has O Baby and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty. She is also likely to collaborate with Chay once again.

    On the other hand, 'Lalettan' is currently in the limelight because of his Mollywood biggie Lucifer which has emerged as a monster hit and impressed fans big time. At present, he is awaiting the release of KV Anand's Tamil movie Kaappaan.

    Top Director's Stunning Remarks About Samantha Akkineni Go Viral; Deets Inside

    Read more about: samantha akkineni mohanlal
    Story first published: Thursday, May 2, 2019, 13:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 2, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue