Samantha Akkineni To Reunite With Her Janatha Garage Co-star? Exciting Deets Inside

Last month, Samantha Akkineni became the talk of the town for all the right reasons when Majili opened to a good response at the box office and emerged a runaway hit. The film, directed by Shiva Nirvana, saw her act opposite hubby Naga Chaitanya and this proved to be its biggest highlight. Now, here is some big news for Sam's die-hard fans. According to reports, the bubbly beauty might soon be roped in to play the female lead opposite Malayalam star Mohanlal in his movie with Siddique which is likely to go on floors later this year.

If Sam manages to bag the offer, it might help her continue her dream run while adding a new dimension to her career. One is likely to get more clarity on this in the coming days. Interestingly, the 'Akkineni Bahu' and Mohanlal had previously worked together in Janatha Garage which was a huge hit.

Meanwhile, Samantha currently has O Baby and the Telugu remake of 96 in her kitty. She is also likely to collaborate with Chay once again.

On the other hand, 'Lalettan' is currently in the limelight because of his Mollywood biggie Lucifer which has emerged as a monster hit and impressed fans big time. At present, he is awaiting the release of KV Anand's Tamil movie Kaappaan.

