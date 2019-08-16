Samantha Akkineni To Take A Break From Films As She Is Pregnant With Her First Child?

Samantha Not Ready To Sign New Films?

Samantha has reportedly informed most producers that she will not be signing any new films in the near future as he wants to 'start a family'. In fact, many feel that the 96 remake--featuring the 'Akkineni Bahu' as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand-- is gong to be her last release before her hiatus.

A Big Announcement On The Way?

The buzz is that Samantha does not want to share the good news right now as she is in the 'early stages'. She might, however, make an official announcement a few months down the line.

The Background

Samantha, who married Naga Chaitanya in 2017, has never hesitated to talk about her personal life in public. Some time ago. The powerhouse performer had told a leading website that has 'timeline' in mind for starting a family.

She Had Said...

"I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby."(sic)

To Conclude...

There's no denying that 2019 has been a terrific year for Samantha so far. In March, she became the talk of the town when her Tamil movie Super Deluxe opened to a decent response at the box office and impressed critics. Her next release Majili, which hit screens a week after Super Deluxe, became a runaway hit at the box office and clicked with the target audience. If Sam is indeed pregnant, then 2019 might prove to be the best year of her life.