English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Samantha Akkineni To Take A Break From Films As She Is Pregnant With Her First Child?

    By
    |

    Samantha Akkineni is arguably one of the most bankable names in the Telugu film industry today. The self-made star enjoys a strong fan following due to her charming personality and outspoken nature. Now, here is some big news for the 'Sam Army'. According to reports, Samantha is pregnant with her first child and will reportedly soon be taking a break from work to concentrate on her personal commitments.

    Samantha Not Ready To Sign New Films?

    Samantha Not Ready To Sign New Films?

    Samantha has reportedly informed most producers that she will not be signing any new films in the near future as he wants to 'start a family'. In fact, many feel that the 96 remake--featuring the 'Akkineni Bahu' as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand-- is gong to be her last release before her hiatus.

    A Big Announcement On The Way?

    A Big Announcement On The Way?

    The buzz is that Samantha does not want to share the good news right now as she is in the 'early stages'. She might, however, make an official announcement a few months down the line.

    The Background

    The Background

    Samantha, who married Naga Chaitanya in 2017, has never hesitated to talk about her personal life in public. Some time ago. The powerhouse performer had told a leading website that has 'timeline' in mind for starting a family.

    She Had Said...

    She Had Said...

    "I have put a date as to when I want my baby. The date has been fixed! Like, as if that's going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby."(sic)

    To Conclude...

    To Conclude...

    There's no denying that 2019 has been a terrific year for Samantha so far. In March, she became the talk of the town when her Tamil movie Super Deluxe opened to a decent response at the box office and impressed critics. Her next release Majili, which hit screens a week after Super Deluxe, became a runaway hit at the box office and clicked with the target audience. If Sam is indeed pregnant, then 2019 might prove to be the best year of her life.

    More SAMANTHA AKKINENI News

    Read more about: samantha akkineni
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue