Samantha Akkineni To Take A Break From Movies After Wrapping Up PV Sindhu Biopic?

Sam’s Big Moment

As PV Sindhu enjoys a strong fan following throughout the country, her biopic is likely to a get a pan-India release. Given Sonu Sood's association with the movie, it might hit screens in Hindi as well, which is likely to help Samantha add a new dimension to her career.

Samantha’s Last Movie?

The buzz is that Samantha will take a break from films after wrapping up the PV Sindhu biopic as she is planning to start a family. The Raju Gari Gadhi 2 actress has already asked producers to refrain from approaching her for movies, which suggests that the rumour might be true. Either way, one is likely to get clarity on Sam's future plans in the days to come.

The Background

Some time ago, Samantha had spoken about having kids and said that the final call would be made by hubby Naga Chaitanya.

"I love kids so much. I wish to have children, but Naga Chaitanya isn't ready for such responsibility at the moment. We are yet to plan for children. It's up to the choice of Chay," Sam had said.

What’s Next?

Samantha was last seen in the sleeper hit Oh Baby, a remake of the Korean comedy Miss Granny. She will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Telugu remake of 96, which has her paired opposite Sharwanand. Many feel that this is one of the most important movies of her career.