Samantha Akkineni Trolled For Praising Naga Chaitanya Fan; Shocking Deets Inside!

Naga Chaitanya, the king of Samantha Akkineni's heart, celebrated his birthday on November 23 and this created a great deal of buzz on social media. Now, here is some big news for 'Chay Army'. On the eve of his special day, a fan 'completed' 1,000 steps on his knees and asked the almighty to bless the young hero with a happy life. He also thanked Akkineni fans in Bobbili for helping him complete the difficult task.

"@chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 @iamnagarjuna In the eve of Chaitanya Babu birthday,I completed 1000 steps with my knees for the wellbeing of Chaitanya Babu. Thanks to all akkineni fans of BOBBILI for their cooperation in this beautiful event," he tweeted.

On spotting the tweet, Samantha thanked the man for his dedication and asked him to meet them.

Surprisingly, some netizens did not like the Oh! Baby beauty's reply, condemning her for encouraging 'hero worship'. Here, we present some of the most hard-hitting tweets.

Abhiram @abhiburningbri8 This level of celebrity worship is not normal, its a borderline mental disease and should not be encouraged. This kind of endorsement on this big of a platform will inspire others to do even more extreme stuff to an extent where you can not control. I know u mean well but stop. Sirish Pyata @sirishpyata Please don't encourage these stuff, ask him to do for himself or for his family. when you meet him, post the video across so others get the message. Thanks raghav @raghav101091 Don't ever encourage these kind of feats. Ask them to do some thing productive instead. Pardhasaradhi @pardhas66326378 Sam this is disgusting. Plz don't encourage them it's not love of a fan it's pure ignorance. It is not the way to show his love. If he is chay fan then he should have done any other things. But hurting himself never a good thing.

Social media is a funny/cruel place indeed.

On the professional side of things, Sam will next be seen in the Telugu remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96, featuring her as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand. On the other hand, Chay is awaiting the release of VenkyMama, co-starring 'Victory' Venkatesh as the parallel lead

(Tweets have not been edited)

