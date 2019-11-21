Samantha Akkineni Trolls A Troll With Her Witty Comment About Pregnancy Plans

A Feisty Answer

Samantha jokingly said that she would be having a baby on 'August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2022)' and this left some folks in splits.

"For all those interested in the functioning of my body, I'm gonna have a baby on August 7th, 7 am, Twenty Twenty two (2022)" (sic) wrote the diva.

Mixed Reactions

While some netizens lauded Samantha for dealing with the uncomfortable situation in a feisty but dignified way, others felt she should have refrained from reacting to the question. All in all, the post received a mixed response.

The Background

Some time ago, Samantha had said that her baby is going to be her universe, implying that she would be dedicating her entire time to the toddler, whenever he or she arrives.

"My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven't had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That's something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me," she had added.

The Road Ahead...

On the professional side of things, Samantha was last seen in the sleeper hit Oh! Baby, a remake of the Korean movie Miss Granny. She is awaiting the release of the Telugu remake of 96, helmed by Prem Kumar, who directed the original as well. The film features her as the leading lady opposite Sharwanand. The original version, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, was a massive hit and this suggests that fans will have high hopes on the remake. Samantha is also working on the second season of the web series 'The Family Man'.