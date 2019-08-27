English
    Samantha Akkineni Upset With Nagarjuna For Doing Manmadhudu 2 Against Her Advice?

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Nagarjuna, one of the most respected names in Tollywood, recently suffered a big setback when his much-hyped Manmadhudu 2 bombed at the box office and failed to impress critics. To make matters worse, even Akkineni fans called it an underwhelming attempt at storytelling. Now, it seems that Manmadhudu 2 has created a problem for 'Nags' on the personal front. As per the latest reports, Samantha Akkineni is upset with him more doing the film against her advice.

    A Big Embarrassment

    Samantha apparently told Nagarjuna to say no to Manmadhudu 2 as it did not do justice to his on-screen image. However, the Criminal actor ignored this advice, which proved to be a mistake. To make matters worse, Nagarjuna made Sam do an 'inconsequential' role in the movie, which did nothing for her career.

    Harsh Reality?

    The buzz is, Samantha feels that Nagarjuna is committing one mistake after the other without understanding the mood of the audience.

    A Shocker From Chay?

    Apparently, Samantha has also requested Naga Chaitanya to plan his next move with care. As a result, Chay has put Bangarraju on hold and turned his attention to his movie with Sai Pallavi. This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

    A Bad Time For The King

    Nagarjuna is going through a terrible phase on the work front. Last year, he suffered a big blow when Officer bombed at the box office and failed to click with the target audience. Devadas too could not live up to expectations. With the Manmadhudu 2 debacle, he has delivered three consecutive flops, which is a disturbing development.

    The Road Ahead..

    Nagarjuna will next be seen in the eagerly-awaited Brahmastra, marking his return to Bollywood after nearly two decades. The film, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and RRR actress Alia Bhatt in the lead, is slated to arrive in theatres sometime in 2020.

    Source: Cinejosh

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
